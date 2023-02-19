Golf cart and clubs land in pond at golf course in The Villages

A golfer lining up for a putt was horrified to look up and see his golf cart rolling down a steep embankment and into a pond.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. Sunday at Hole #7 at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course.

The golfer apparently failed to set his parking brake and helplessly watched as his 2011 Yamaha golf cart was sinking in the pond, weighed down by the heavy bag of Callaway golf clubs.

Kart Aide came in for the rescue, with the company’s Sean Duffy wading into the water to first rescue the clubs, much to the anxious owner’s relief. Duffy was also able to secure the golf cart with a rope and pull it out of the water.