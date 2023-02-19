77.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Golf cart and clubs land in pond at golf course in The Villages

By Staff Report

A golfer lining up for a putt was horrified to look up and see his golf cart rolling down a steep embankment and into a pond.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. Sunday at Hole #7 at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course.

The golf cart rolled into the pond Sunday afternoon at Sarasota Executive Golf Course.

The golfer apparently failed to set his parking brake and helplessly watched as his 2011 Yamaha golf cart was sinking in the pond, weighed down by the heavy bag of Callaway golf clubs.

Kart Aide’s Sean Duffy retrieved the golf clubs for the anxious owner.
Kart Aide came in for the rescue after the golf cart landed in the water.

Kart Aide came in for the rescue, with the company’s Sean Duffy wading into the water to first rescue the clubs, much to the anxious owner’s relief. Duffy was also able to secure the golf cart with a rope and pull it out of the water.

