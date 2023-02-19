John “Rocco” Richichi passed away on February 8, 2023 surrounded by his family of brief illness. Born in Newark, New York on February 28, 1951. Married on June 30, 1973 to his high school sweetheart Mary Zagame Richichi.

He started an apprenticeship with the I.B.E.W local 328 union in 1974 as a journeyman electrician in Oswego, N.Y. He then he relocated to central Florida in 1995 with his wife. In 1997 he and Mary (wife) owned and operated an Italian restaurant with their daughter (Angela) in Clermont, FL. Cooking was a passion of his. His final years were spent in Fruitland Park, Fl working several years as the head of electrical department for Home Depot. John has always been an entrepreneur with many ventures over the years. His hobbies included gardening, cooking, baking, and would design and engineer many unique things which included his koi fish pond one of his last projects. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren where he love to entertain their ability to learn and teach his life skills to them. His most recent endevor was his desire to help the homeless and less fortunate and he designed and created Buffalo nutz which he spent his remaining days perfecting his recipe and developed his web site Buffalonutz.com.

John was predeceased by his wife Mary “Zagame” Richichi, his parents Rocky and Miriam Richichi and by his brother Michael Richichi. He survived by his sister Lori Ann Munson (Charles) his children , his son John Richichi jr., (Suzanna): daughter; Angela Richichi, Grand daughter Caitlyn O’neill (Daniel Barber); grandsons Jockzan and Michael Richichi; great grandchildren Alora and Alyis Barber.