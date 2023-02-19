77.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Morse North Gatehouse among several to be unstaffed this week

By Staff Report

The Morse North Gatehouse is among several gatehouses that will be unstaffed this week.

The Morse North Gatehouse is scheduled for maintenance and will be unstaffed Monday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Others that will also be unstaffed on this same maintenance schedule are:

  • Alhambra Gatehouse
  • El Santiago Gatehouse
  • Santo Domingo Gatehouse

The visitor lanes will be closed during this time to provide additional safety. Those traveling in the area are asked to pay attention to the flow of traffic and use caution when approaching these gates.

Lake Sumter Apartments man gets jail time in crash he tried to blame on texting

Crime
A Lake Sumter Apartments resident has been sentenced to jail time after a crash he tried to blame on texting.
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Fruitland Park

Crime
A woman was arrested Wednesday for possession of narcotics during a traffic stop.
Richmond Dog Park and sports courts will be closed for a month

News
The Richmond Dog Park, bocce courts and shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance for a month. We've got the dates.
Village of LaBelle North resident gets hole-in-one

Golf
M’Lissa Aquilina of the Harlow Villas the Village of LaBelle North, got a hole-in-one. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Suspect kicks police officer during ruckus at town square

Crime
A man who was reportedly smoking marijuana and playing loud music was arrested after a ruckus at a town square in The Villages.
Randy Bachman takes care of business in show at The Sharon

News
Rocker Randy Bachman was taking care of business in a show at The Sharon. Our own Tony Violanti was there.
Lady Lake officials to hear pitch for 312-unit apartment complex on County Road 466

News
Lady Lake officials will hear a pitch for a new 312-unit apartment complex on County Road 466.
National allergy company buys up another local practice in The Villages

News
AllerVie Health has announced its acquisition of Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center in The Villages.
Suspected prowler apprehended after suspiciously lurking near store

Crime
A suspected prowler was apprehended suspiciously lurking at a shopping center in Lady Lake.
