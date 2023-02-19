Morse North Gatehouse among several to be unstaffed this week

The Morse North Gatehouse is among several gatehouses that will be unstaffed this week.

The Morse North Gatehouse is scheduled for maintenance and will be unstaffed Monday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Others that will also be unstaffed on this same maintenance schedule are:

Alhambra Gatehouse

El Santiago Gatehouse

Santo Domingo Gatehouse

The visitor lanes will be closed during this time to provide additional safety. Those traveling in the area are asked to pay attention to the flow of traffic and use caution when approaching these gates.