M’Lissa Aquilina of the Harlow Villas the Village of LaBelle North, got a hole-in-one Saturday, Feb. 18 at Sarasota Executive Golf Course.

Aquilina, who is from Scranton, Pa., hit an eight iron from the tee and watched it hit the green and roll into the hole. Needless to say she was very excited when she saw the ball disappear into the cup.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]