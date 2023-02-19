77.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Villager who sipped wine at lunch will lose her driver’s license

By Staff Report
Cathie Ann Oldham
A Villager who was arrested on a drunk driving charge after sipping wine at lunch has lost her driver’s license.

Cathie Ann Oldham, 72, of the Village of Hawkins, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

Oldham was driving a tan 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at about 4 p.m. Dec. 9 in the vicinity of Frazier Way and Josephine Court not far from her home on Goodman Court when a 911 caller reported an “intoxicated subject in a vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller said the vehicle was driving in a reckless manner, struck a curb and almost hit a golf cart.

An officer who spoke with the Kenneth City, Colo. native found that she had “bloodshot watery eyes” and “slurred speech.” She was unable to maintain her balance and appeared to be disoriented. Oldman, who claimed she was COVID-19 positive, said she consumed “two glasses of wine at lunch,” the report said.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but nearly fell over “multiple times.” She claimed it was the COVID-19 which made her impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .172 and .164 blood alcohol content.

