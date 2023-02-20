Betty Jean Aldridge, 88, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida on February 16, 2023.

She was born in Winchester, Kentucky on June 07, 1934 to Zernie and Ora Belle Tolson. She was a member of the Harvest Baptist church in Lake Panasoffkee. Her hobbies included: quilting, coloring and singing. She also loved walking on the beach, collecting shells and being outdoors. She loved the Lord and sharing the gospel. She taught Sunday school for 48 years. She is survived by sons: David Aldridge (Pat) of Winchester, Kentucky; daughters: Dianna Layne (Gene) of Winchester, Kentucky; Denise and Robbie Nichols of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida; Daphne Aldridge of Lexington, Kentucky; sister: Connie Williams of Lexington, Kentucky.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Zernie and Ora Belle Tolson; husband: Clarence Aldridge, Jr.; daughter: Deana Tipton; brother: Hershel Tolson; and sister: Louise Shea.