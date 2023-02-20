58.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 20, 2023
type here...

Betty Jean Aldridge

By Staff Report
Betty Jean Aldridge
Betty Jean Aldridge

Betty Jean Aldridge, 88, of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida passed away in Lake Panasoffkee, Florida on February 16, 2023.

She was born in Winchester, Kentucky on June 07, 1934 to Zernie and Ora Belle Tolson. She was a member of the Harvest Baptist church in Lake Panasoffkee. Her hobbies included: quilting, coloring and singing. She also loved walking on the beach, collecting shells and being outdoors. She loved the Lord and sharing the gospel. She taught Sunday school for 48 years. She is survived by sons: David Aldridge (Pat) of Winchester, Kentucky; daughters: Dianna Layne (Gene) of Winchester, Kentucky; Denise and Robbie Nichols of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida; Daphne Aldridge of Lexington, Kentucky; sister: Connie Williams of Lexington, Kentucky.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Zernie and Ora Belle Tolson; husband: Clarence Aldridge, Jr.; daughter: Deana Tipton; brother: Hershel Tolson; and sister: Louise Shea.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I canceled my Priority Golf membership

A Village of Polo Ridge resident said he canceled his Priority Golf membership and found better golfing outside The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders should not be asked to pay for entertainment at the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident contends that outsiders should not be asked to pay for entertainment at the squares.

$100 admission a bit much to go to golf festival

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the $100 admission for the golf festival says something about the way The Villages is being run these days.

Privileged groups and Priority Golf

A Village of Belle Aire resident suggests that The Villages Golf Administration provides special privileges over and above to select groups. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cyclists are a danger to themselves and motorists on the road

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident contends that cyclists are a danger to themselves and motorists on the road.

Photos