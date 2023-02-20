Beverly Baczewsk

Beverly Baczewski peacefully passed away on 2/13/23 surrounded by loved ones.

Beverly was born on 4/26/42, growing up in Kentucky, raising her family in Connecticut, retiring to South Carolina and then Florida. Involved in all her communities, she loved life in Spruce Creek, from golf to game night.

Beverly is survived by her husband Victor, her two daughters and their husbands, Nichole and Mark, Renee and Jamie, her grandchildren Victoria and Forrest, and her brother Jim. She is predeceased by her parents, Parvin and Bernadette, brothers Jerry, Rocky, and Fred.

Beverly specifically requested no services take place. If you would like to honor her legacy, please consider a donation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 10670 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL 34472.