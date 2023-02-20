Give the Morse family a break

To the Editor:

There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t hear a Villager complaining about something, but one complaint that really gets under my skin is about the “greedy” Morse Family. To those I ask only one question. If you owned a company that made widgets, and there was a high demand for them with a market that was willing to pay top dollar for them would you stop producing them because you feel you made too much money already? The family took a risk and it paid off. It paid off to the point that they are allowed to provide financial security for generations of their family. Would anyone out there not do they same for their family? There were no guarantees that it would reach the success that it did. But it did so through good planning and hard work.

I personally don’t live in The Villages and very rarely frequent establishments in The Villages, not because the “greedy” Morse family. It’s due to the small but growing number of entitled residents that choose to complain about everything rather than just enjoy their retirement. They are the one ruining Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, not the Morse family.

Anthony Pascucci

Summerfield