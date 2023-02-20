78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 20, 2023
type here...

Give the Morse family a break

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t hear a Villager complaining about something, but one complaint that really gets under my skin is about the “greedy” Morse Family. To those I ask only one question. If you owned a company that made widgets, and there was a high demand for them with a market that was willing to pay top dollar for them would you stop producing them because you feel you made too much money already? The family took a risk and it paid off. It paid off to the point that they are allowed to provide financial security for generations of their family. Would anyone out there not do they same for their family? There were no guarantees that it would reach the success that it did. But it did so through good planning and hard work.
I personally don’t live in The Villages and very rarely frequent establishments in The Villages, not because the “greedy” Morse family. It’s due to the small but growing number of entitled residents that choose to complain about everything rather than just enjoy their retirement. They are the one ruining Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, not the Morse family.

Anthony Pascucci
Summerfield

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I canceled my Priority Golf membership

A Village of Polo Ridge resident said he canceled his Priority Golf membership and found better golfing outside The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders should not be asked to pay for entertainment at the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident contends that outsiders should not be asked to pay for entertainment at the squares.

$100 admission a bit much to go to golf festival

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the $100 admission for the golf festival says something about the way The Villages is being run these days.

Privileged groups and Priority Golf

A Village of Belle Aire resident suggests that The Villages Golf Administration provides special privileges over and above to select groups. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cyclists are a danger to themselves and motorists on the road

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident contends that cyclists are a danger to themselves and motorists on the road.

Photos