Residents can attend budget sessions to see how their money is spent

Residents of The Villages can attend budget sessions next month to see how their money is spent.

There are three preliminary budget workshops scheduled for March — the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District (NSCUDD), the Project Wide Advisory Committee (PWAC) and the Amenity Authority Committee (AAC).

These workshops provide an opportunity to discuss requested topics and general issues, gather input from the public and provide direction to staff before the recommended budget is finalized.

Workshops are open to the public and residents are encouraged to provide input. Residents may provide comments by attending these budget workshops or attending the monthly board meetings.

The budget workshop schedule is as follows:

NSCUDD – 3 p.m. March 15 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center

PWAC – 8:30 a.m. March 29 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center

AAC – 9 a.m. March 30 at Savannah Center