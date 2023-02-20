78.1 F
The Villages
Monday, February 20, 2023
Rock of Ages musical at Savannah Center was really raunchy

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On Saturday, Feb. 18 I went to see Rock of Ages at the Savannah Center. It was the most raunchy show I had ever seen. There was no disclaimer of the rating, which should have been R. My granddaughter loves the 80’s music but as she was sitting in front of me with her friend at the show I felt not only very uncomfortable, but very embarrassed. You don’t know who will be attending these shows. Please be aware that there may be young people in the audience and at least put a warning on your ticket site.

Roxanne Firkey
Village of Country Club Hills

