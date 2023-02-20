70.6 F
The Villages
Monday, February 20, 2023
Sumter County Emergency Management program wins accreditation for second time

By Staff Report

The Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP) awarded accreditation to the Sumter County Emergency Management program for the second time.

Emergency management accreditation represents a significant achievement. EMAP commended Sumter County for the “work accomplished to achieve compliance with industry standards.” To receive accreditation, Sumter County Emergency Management needed to document compliance with 66 industry-recognized standards along with a peer-reviewed on-site assessment by a team of EMAP-trained assessors.

Stephen Kennedy, assistant county administrator of Sumter County, holds the Emergency Management Accreditation award at a recent Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Accreditation recognizes the ability of programs to bring together personnel, resources and communications from various agencies and organizations in preparation for and in response to any disaster. More importantly, it recognizes the dedication to safety and security for residents.

“The citizens of Sumter County can continue to feel safe and secure with our recent recognition in the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP),” said Craig Estep, chairman of the Sumter County Board of Commissioners. “This award shows the dedication of our Emergency Management team to ensure our citizens’ safety and security in a time of disaster. Our employees strive to give the citizens of Sumter County their very best, and this EMAP award is an example of their tireless efforts.”

