Texas visitor offers his take on The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m a Texan who visited The Villages last summer with the prospect of buying a house there. While in The Villages, I spent 1 night at the Marriott and seven nights in an airbnb house there. During our stay, I ate at numerous restaurants and visited all town squares to listen to music. I also paid to play golf a couple of times. I suppose I am considered an outsider and am listening intently to residents comments as to whether I am welcome in The Villages. I spent a lot of money to vacation there and check the place out. My biggest complaint about The Villages is the lack of fenced in back yards that would allow me to put my two dogs outside without supervision.

Rob Wilson
Texas

 

