Golf cart driver injured after U-turn on multi-modal path

A golf cart driver was injured after making a U-turn on the multi-modal path that runs along the Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course.

The golf cart driver at about noon Tuesday made an abrupt U-turn near the notorious hairpin turn on the path north of County Road 466A. Another golf cart could not stop in time to avoid a collision and his golf cart hit the golf cart making the U-turn, according to preliminary information from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The golf cart driver who made the U-turn was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. His injuries were not life threatening, but he reportedly suffered a cut on the leg.

The other driver escaped injury.

The driver who made the U-turn was ticketed for careless driving.