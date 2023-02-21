82.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Golf cart driver injured after U-turn on multi-modal path

By Staff Report

A golf cart driver was injured after making a U-turn on the multi-modal path that runs along the Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course.

The golf cart driver at about noon Tuesday made an abrupt U-turn near the notorious hairpin turn on the path north of County Road 466A. Another golf cart could not stop in time to avoid a collision and his golf cart hit the golf cart making the U-turn, according to preliminary information from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel were on the scene of the golf cart crash near Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course.

The golf cart driver who made the U-turn was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. His injuries were not life threatening, but he reportedly suffered a cut on the leg.

The other driver escaped injury.

The driver who made the U-turn was ticketed for careless driving.

