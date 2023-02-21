82.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
If you can’t handle the cyclists maybe you shouldn’t be driving

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If you’re not confident in your driving skills to avoid a cyclist on the roadway then perhaps a refresher driving course is in order. Bicycles have been on the roads much longer than autos, but you seem to think the roads are overcrowded with cyclists and pose dangers for motorists. With the knowledge of knowing cyclists may alter your allowed time for a trip then factor another 15 minutes in your schedule. Does your argument also apply to elderly shoppers in the grocery store. What do you suggest? Separate shopping hours depending on your age? Happy and safe motoring.

Robert Daquelente
Village of Mira Mesa

 

