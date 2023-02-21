Is U.S. Hwy. 27/441 going to be under construction forever?

To the Editor:

Is the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 road construction project ever going to end? From year to year hardly any progress has been made. Traffic tie-ups are unsafe to motorists and pedestrians. Seems to me that the construction company contracted for the job is inadequate for a project of this size. A few crews working here and there and lots of unused equipment. In one year little progress has been made in removing the overpass. At this rate it will be another two to three years before completion.

Keith Coe

Village of Rio Grande