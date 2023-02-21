Suspect struggles with deputies after traffic stop at Publix store in The Villages

A suspect struggled with law enforcement after a traffic stop at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Guy Harvard Aldret, 56, of Summerfield, was driving a white Ford truck at 10:45 a.m. Saturday when a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Publix at Spanish Plaines Plaza.

Aldret initially refused to get out of the truck when asked to do so by deputies. When he finally stepped out of the vehicle, he pulled away from deputies who tried to place him in handcuffs.

During an inventory of the truck prior to towing, a container with the residue of heroin was found in the middle seat compartment.

Due to previous convictions for driving while license suspended, Aldret was arrested on a felony charge. He was also charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.