82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
type here...

Suspect struggles with deputies after traffic stop at Publix store in The Villages

By Staff Report
Guy Harvard Aldret
Guy Harvard Aldret

A suspect struggled with law enforcement after a traffic stop at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Guy Harvard Aldret, 56, of Summerfield, was driving a white Ford truck at 10:45 a.m. Saturday when a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Publix at Spanish Plaines Plaza.

Aldret initially refused to get out of the truck when asked to do so by deputies. When he finally stepped out of the vehicle, he pulled away from deputies who tried to place him in handcuffs.

During an inventory of the truck prior to towing, a container with the residue of heroin was found in the middle seat compartment.

Due to previous convictions for driving while license suspended, Aldret was arrested on a felony charge. He was also charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $12,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you can’t handle the cyclists maybe you shouldn’t be driving

A Village of Mira Mesa resident has a response to a Villager concerned about cyclists on the roadway. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Is U.S. Hwy. 27/441 going to be under construction forever?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident wonders how long the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project is going to take.

Long-term renters are hurting property values in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concerns about long-term renters.

Texas visitor offers his take on The Villages

A Texan who visited The Villages offers his take on Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rock of Ages musical at Savannah Center was really raunchy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident describes taking her granddaughter to a surprisingly raunchy show at Savannah Center.

Photos