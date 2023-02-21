Villager loves getting hole-in-one on Valentine’s Day

Chris Gross of the La Laguna West Villas in The Villages got a hole-in-one on Valentine’s Day at Tierra Del Sol Hernando de Soto Hole #3.

“The shot was from 110 yards with my 8 iron,” Gross said.

It was his fifth hole-in-one and his third hole-in-one in The Villages.

He scored a lucky ace on Aug. 8, 2020 at Hole #5 at Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course and on Aug. 23, 2018 he got a hole-in-one at Hole #5 at Hibiscus Cane Garden.

His other aces were at Indian River County golf courses.

If you get a hole-in-one share the news at [email protected]