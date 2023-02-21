76.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
type here...

Villager loves getting hole-in-one on Valentine’s Day

By Staff Report

Chris Gross of the La Laguna West Villas in The Villages got a hole-in-one on Valentine’s Day at Tierra Del Sol Hernando de Soto Hole #3.

“The shot was from 110 yards with my 8 iron,” Gross said.

Chris Gross right got a hole in one on Valentines Day
Chris Gross, right, got a hole-in-one on Valentine’s Day.

It was his fifth hole-in-one and his third hole-in-one in The Villages.

He scored a lucky ace on Aug. 8, 2020 at Hole #5 at Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course and on Aug. 23, 2018 he got a hole-in-one at Hole #5 at Hibiscus Cane Garden.

His other aces were at Indian River County golf courses. 

If you get a hole-in-one share the news at [email protected]

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Texas visitor offers his take on The Villages

A Texan who visited The Villages offers his take on Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rock of Ages musical at Savannah Center was really raunchy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident describes taking her granddaughter to a surprisingly raunchy show at Savannah Center.

Give the Morse family a break

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader says he’s sick and tired of Villagers who complain about the Morse family’s “greed.”

I canceled my Priority Golf membership

A Village of Polo Ridge resident said he canceled his Priority Golf membership and found better golfing outside The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders should not be asked to pay for entertainment at the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident contends that outsiders should not be asked to pay for entertainment at the squares.

Photos