To the Editor:

Dear Texan,

I am very glad you enjoyed your trip to The Villages. It is a beautiful well kept place to live. It takes a lot of hard work to keep the neighborhoods looking so nice.

There are plenty of dog parks and beautiful trails to walk your dogs, and I for one am very thankful we don’t have fences and barking dogs in our neighborhoods.

Come buy a beautiful house and take your pooches a walk and meet some new friends!

Debbie Phillips

Village of Richmond