CDD 2 official urges residents to attend meeting about anonymous complaints

A Community Development District 2 official is urging residents to take part in a meeting about the future of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance.

Supervisor Tom Swiers will host the meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

Earlier this month, CDD 2 supervisors agreed to put the future of anonymous complaints up for a vote at the board’s meeting in April.

Swiers said that “due to the significance of this issue” he decided to devote his monthly question-and-answer session to the topic.

Community Standards Manager Shannon Mattiucci will discuss statistics regarding complaints received during the prior two years and the current year-to-date data. She and Swiers will be available to respond to questions.

“I urge all residents of District 2 to consider attending this Q&A meeting. It’s OK if you do not stay for the entire meeting,” Swiers said.

CDD 2 includes the Santo Domingo, Santiago, Alhambra and Harmeswood of Belle Aire.