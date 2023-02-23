Morse family creates jobs and uplifts families in the area

To the Editor:

After reading Anthony’s letter, he has the basis of his letter partially correct. The concept is not what the Morse family is doing for their family, it’s what the Morse family is doing for hundreds of other families. When you drive around these areas, homes are being constructed by craftsmen, electricians, landscapers, interior decorators. Let’s not forget all of the furniture being bought for those homes, all the painters, all of the house items being bought to furnish those homes. Then there is the tax base for Sumter and Lake counties. Major improvements are being done in Wildwood and Fruitland Park all because of the Morse family building those homes. Supermarkets and restaurants hire people and serve those who might complain about the Morse family.

Complain? I don’t think so. “Thank You” is more appropriate.

Michael Race

Village of Buttonwood