86 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 23, 2023
type here...

Morse family creates jobs and uplifts families in the area

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

After reading Anthony’s letter, he has the basis of his letter partially correct. The concept is not what the Morse family is doing for their family, it’s what the Morse family is doing for hundreds of other families. When you drive around these areas, homes are being constructed by craftsmen, electricians, landscapers, interior decorators. Let’s not forget all of the furniture being bought for those homes, all the painters, all of the house items being bought to furnish those homes. Then there is the tax base for Sumter and Lake counties. Major improvements are being done in Wildwood and Fruitland Park all because of the Morse family building those homes. Supermarkets and restaurants hire people and serve those who might complain about the Morse family.
Complain? I don’t think so. “Thank You” is more appropriate.

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Wouldn’t bicyclists be better off on multi-modal paths?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident wonders why bicyclists ride on the roadway with cars rather than on the multi-modal paths.

Outsiders paying for entertainment at squares

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chimes in on the topic of outsiders at the town squares.

A response to Texan who visited The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Texan who recently wrote in about his visit to The Villages.

Rude behavior at the pool

A Village of DeLuna resident describes some rude behavior at the pool. Read his Letter to the Editor.

An invisible fence can keep your dog in your yard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident offers a response to a Texan who wrote in about fences needed for dogs here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos