Thursday, February 23, 2023
Outsiders paying for entertainment at squares

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

You really can’t expect outsiders to pay a fee for The Villages town square entertainment. First, the squares are public forums. Secondly, The argument that Villagers are paying for entertainment on the squares really isn’t totally true. The Villages gets a substantial amount of tourist tax dollars to help pay for entertainment. And those tax dollars are not coming out of your personal property taxes. That money, for the most part, comes from tourist tax dollars collected at hotels. Outsiders also spend money while here, at our stores, ice cream shops, restaurants, and bars, which helps keep our economy healthy.

Tom Connolley
Village of Palo Alto

 

