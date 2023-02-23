Tuesday Morning will close its location at Lady Lake Crossing

The discount retailer Tuesday Morning has filed for its second bankruptcy in three years and the store at Lady Lake Crossing will be a casualty of the company’s restructuring.

Tuesday Morning is closing more than 200 stores across the nation.

Tuesday Morning appears to be another victim of the double-barrel of high inflation and online shopping.

The corporate office has indicated plans to allocate resources to high-traffic regions and close low-traffic stores. It is closing a total of 263 stores in 38 states.

The chain was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.