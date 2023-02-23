Villager arrested after found lying under tree in his neighborhood

A Villager was arrested after he was found lying under a tree in his neighborhood.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded to Hollyberry Place in the Village of Duval on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a report of a man who might have been sick or injured.

The deputy found 60-year-old Daniel Jerome Kennedy lying underneath a tree. The deputy found the resident of the nearby Holly Hill Villas was “under the influence of an unknown narcotic” and the deputy called for emergency medical help from The Villages Public Safety Department. Kennedy was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

The deputy found that Kennedy had been in possession of a vape pen and 24.63 grams of THC oil.

Once Kennedy was medically cleared, he was taken into custody on a felony charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoid and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.