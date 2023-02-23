86.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 23, 2023
type here...

Villager arrested after found lying under tree in his neighborhood

By Staff Report
Daniel Jerome Kennedy
Daniel Jerome Kennedy

A Villager was arrested after he was found lying under a tree in his neighborhood.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded to Hollyberry Place in the Village of Duval on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a report of a man who might have been sick or injured.

The deputy found 60-year-old Daniel Jerome Kennedy lying underneath a tree. The deputy found the resident of the nearby Holly Hill Villas was “under the influence of an unknown narcotic” and the deputy called for emergency medical help from The Villages Public Safety Department. Kennedy was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

The deputy found that Kennedy had been in possession of a vape pen and 24.63 grams of THC oil.

Once Kennedy was medically cleared, he was taken into custody on a felony charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoid and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Morse family creates jobs and uplifts families in the area

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a recent Letter to the Editor about the Morse family.

Wouldn’t bicyclists be better off on multi-modal paths?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident wonders why bicyclists ride on the roadway with cars rather than on the multi-modal paths.

Outsiders paying for entertainment at squares

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chimes in on the topic of outsiders at the town squares.

A response to Texan who visited The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Texan who recently wrote in about his visit to The Villages.

Rude behavior at the pool

A Village of DeLuna resident describes some rude behavior at the pool. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos