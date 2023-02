To the Editor:

I never understood the idea of non-motorized vehicles can drive on highways, yet a golf cart that is a motorized vehicle, can’t. A bicycle is non-motorized, yet in The Villages they drive on the roads risking their lives and the lives of motorized vehicles’ drivers. Why shouldn’t golf carts be doing the same and drive on the roads?

Any reason that the bicyclists shouldn’t be driving on the multi-modal path?

Ericka Yeger

Village of Fernandina