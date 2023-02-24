Comments prompt clarification about upcoming meeting about sign language and medical appointments

To the Editor:

Based on the comments, this letter is to clarify the purpose. The town hall meeting gathers facts to help The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens educate the medical providers. More information can be found on this link: https://www.justdigit.org/are-doctors-required-to-provide-interpreters-for-deaf-patients/

We are not interested in seeking legal assistance. We are interested in having EFFECTIVE communications with medical providers. ASL (American Sign Language) interpreters are linguistic experts to assure full and equal access to the medical system when communication is complex and/or high risk. That is a simple solution.

Louis Schwarz

Vice President of The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens