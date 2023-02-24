84.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 24, 2023
type here...

Comments prompt clarification about upcoming meeting about sign language and medical appointments

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Based on the comments, this letter is to clarify the purpose. The town hall meeting gathers facts to help The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens educate the medical providers. More information can be found on this link: https://www.justdigit.org/are-doctors-required-to-provide-interpreters-for-deaf-patients/
We are not interested in seeking legal assistance. We are interested in having EFFECTIVE communications with medical providers. ASL (American Sign Language) interpreters are linguistic experts to assure full and equal access to the medical system when communication is complex and/or high risk. That is a simple solution.

Louis Schwarz
Vice President of The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Morse family creates jobs and uplifts families in the area

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a recent Letter to the Editor about the Morse family.

Wouldn’t bicyclists be better off on multi-modal paths?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident wonders why bicyclists ride on the roadway with cars rather than on the multi-modal paths.

Outsiders paying for entertainment at squares

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chimes in on the topic of outsiders at the town squares.

A response to Texan who visited The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a Texan who recently wrote in about his visit to The Villages.

Rude behavior at the pool

A Village of DeLuna resident describes some rude behavior at the pool. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos