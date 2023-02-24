74.8 F
The Villages
Friday, February 24, 2023
Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, February 25

By Staff Report

HighTide

Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM

John Dixon Band

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square |  5:00 PM

Trip 19

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

The Byrne Brothers

Sawgrass Grove |  12:00 PM

Rocky & the Rollers

Sawgrass Grove |  5:00 PM

Letters to the Editor

Why did Villages-News.com point out car was a Tesla?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident asks why Villages-News.com felt the need to point out a car involved in an accident was a Tesla.

Invisible fences won’t protect dogs from coyotes

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident responds to a previous letter writer offering advice to a Texan who wants a yard with a fence in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Comments prompt clarification about upcoming meeting about sign language and medical appointments

An official with The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a clarification about an upcoming meeting about the availability of sign language interpreters at medical appointments.

Morse family creates jobs and uplifts families in the area

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a recent Letter to the Editor about the Morse family.

Wouldn’t bicyclists be better off on multi-modal paths?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident wonders why bicyclists ride on the roadway with cars rather than on the multi-modal paths.

