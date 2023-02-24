84.7 F
Friday, February 24, 2023
Revamped Lady Lake Farmers Market off to strong start but traffic still a concern

By Meta Minton

The revamped Lady Lake Farmers Market is off to a strong start, but traffic on Rolling Acres Road remains a concern.

The farmers market kicked off on Feb. 14 at a new location, the Rolling Acres Sports Complex.

In its second week, the farmers market had 23 vendors, two more than the week before, according to Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske.

Traffic on Rolling Acres Road, especially in the height of snowbird season is a concern.

“In keeping an eye on traffic for the farmers market, it is never really ideal. Traffic is slower in the morning and backs up in the afternoon. We have put ‘right turn only’ signs up when leaving the parking lot. We are seeing most patrons obey the signs. My staff and I navigate this route several times per day. If you make a right turn, then you are OK. A left turn is not ideal and will back up traffic,” Burske said.

Several of the commissioners said they have attended the farmers market and were pleased with the vendors and what they are offering.

The farmers market is held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday.

