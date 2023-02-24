Tennessee man arrested on DUI charge after crashing into fire hydrant

A Tennessee man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after crashing into a fire hydrant.

Sean Patrick Carroll, 53, of Collierville, Tenn. was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of County Road 48 and Interstate 75 in Bushnell when his vehicle hit a fire hydrant, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy investigating the accident suspected Carroll had been drinking.

Carroll’s performance in field sobriety exercises led the deputy to conclude that Carroll was driving impaired. Carroll refused to submit to a breath test. He was arrested on a DUI charge and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.