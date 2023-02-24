84.5 F
The Villages
Friday, February 24, 2023
Why did Villages-News.com point out car was a Tesla?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why was it necessary to mention that the car a woman was driving when she hit a motorcycle after making an illegal left turn was a Tesla? If she made an illegal turn in a Chevrolet, would the car brand be mentioned in the story’s headline?
I’ve driven a Tesla for a year and it’s the safest and most enjoyable car I have ever owned. Electric cars are the future and bad drivers will always be a problem no matter how many safety features are built into the car they are driving.

Mitchell Sheinbaum
Village of Santiago

 

