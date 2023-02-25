84.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 25, 2023
type here...

Cars, golf carts, walkers and bicyclists should all obey the rules

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I partially agree with the letter stating that drivers should be able to contend with and adjust their driving and bicycles. The problem is that some bicyclists do not obey the traffic rules. They run stop signs, go through closed gates at full speed. One example of mine was at the stop light at Colony. A bicyclist ran the stop light and I almost collided with him in my golf cart and he blamed me for proceeding on a green light.
Another example was some time ago when a bicyclist went through the gate a Mallory golf course and was hit by a golf cart. There are many, many more examples.
So cars, carts, walkers and bicyclists all should obey the rules of the road and slow down.

Arthur Georgalis
Village of Poinciana

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages needs public access defibrillators

A retired paramedic in the Village of Briar Meadow says an NFL player’s life was saved thanks to a defibrillator. He is calling for expanded access to defibrillators here in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golf course in terrible shape

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that an executive golf course in The Villages is in terrible shape.

Why did Villages-News.com point out car was a Tesla?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident asks why Villages-News.com felt the need to point out a car involved in an accident was a Tesla.

Invisible fences won’t protect dogs from coyotes

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident responds to a previous letter writer offering advice to a Texan who wants a yard with a fence in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Comments prompt clarification about upcoming meeting about sign language and medical appointments

An official with The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a clarification about an upcoming meeting about the availability of sign language interpreters at medical appointments.

Photos