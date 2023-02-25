Cars, golf carts, walkers and bicyclists should all obey the rules

To the Editor:

I partially agree with the letter stating that drivers should be able to contend with and adjust their driving and bicycles. The problem is that some bicyclists do not obey the traffic rules. They run stop signs, go through closed gates at full speed. One example of mine was at the stop light at Colony. A bicyclist ran the stop light and I almost collided with him in my golf cart and he blamed me for proceeding on a green light.

Another example was some time ago when a bicyclist went through the gate a Mallory golf course and was hit by a golf cart. There are many, many more examples.

So cars, carts, walkers and bicyclists all should obey the rules of the road and slow down.

Arthur Georgalis

Village of Poinciana