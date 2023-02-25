Geraldine Norma Brinsley (Jeri) passed away on February 18, 2023, at her home in Oxford, after 86 years on this Earth. She fought through many illnesses but has now gone to be with the Lord.

Jeri was born on September 10, 1936, to Charles and Rhea Kumm in Buffalo, NY. Throughout her life, Jeri maintained a sweet and caring demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many friends and her consistent gift of joy and love to others will never be forgotten.

Jeri loved to travel, take cruises, and spend quality time with her family. She was a founding member of First Baptist Church At The Villages and loved serving the Lord there. She participated in many activities at the church, including a mission tour to Montana. Jeri was a loyal and valued employee of Lake County Public School System.

She is survived by her brother: James Kumm (Peggy); daughters Cindy Nesbitt (Ralph), Charlene Connolly (Pat) and Amy Schuth (Keith). She lived for and was so proud of her grandchildren: Daria, Christina, Jason, Kala, Keegan and Mary, and her great grandchildren: Makai, Eden, Jacob, Isabella, Jada, Jayden Jordyn, Adrianna, Hayden and Gabby.

A viewing and service will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at First Baptist Church At The Villages, 16523 SE 76th Chatham Ave., The Villages, FL 32162. Viewing is at 10:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Lakeside Memory Gardens in Eustis, Florida.

Flowers are welcome and appreciated. Memorials may also be made to First Baptist Church, with Operation Christmas Child (or O.C.C.) in the memo line; or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation online at https://t2t.org/donate/ in memory of Jeri.