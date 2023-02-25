61.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Old-Time Radio drama to be presented Thursday at Savannah Center

By Staff Report

The Villages Old-Time Radio Drama club will present the 10th annual special performance by the Golden Age East Coast Theater from Clearwater presenting the thrilling story of the “Ghost Town Gun-Ghost” by L. Ron Hubbard followed by a medley of Broadway show tunes by Joanie Sigal.

The event will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Savannah Center.

This special event will be held in the Charleston and Atlanta Ballrooms with plenty of seating at round tables for members, non-members, and guests. The event is open to all Villagers. You must have a Villages ID to be admitted.

There will be the usual popcorn and refreshments or attendees are welcome to bring their own. A $3 donation is requested to cover the cost of printing, snacks and logistics.

For more information see the website: www.thevillagesoldtimeradio.club or contact host Ed Williams at (352) 750-5067 or email [email protected].

