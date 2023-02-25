Summerfield man jailed after allegedly traveling 90 miles to meet juvenile for sex

A 42-year-old Summerfield man has been arrested in connection with an online relationship with a juvenile.

Christopher Crouthamel was being held on $270,000 bond at the Marion County Jail on Volusia County warrants charging him with sexual battery of a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sexual acts and use of an electronic device to seduce a minor for sexual activity.

Crouthamel was taken into custody Thursday night following an investigation by the Edgewater Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. The investigation was initiated Wednesday morning after the recovery of a missing juvenile.

Crouthamel had an on-line relationship with the juvenile which led to Crouthamel traveling over 90 minutes to Edgewater to meet the juvenile.

After the initial investigation, the warrants were issued for Crouthamel and Edgewater Police detectives went to Marion County where he was arrested with the help of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.