79.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 25, 2023
type here...

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly traveling 90 miles to meet juvenile for sex

By Staff Report
Christopher Crouthamell
Christopher Crouthamel

A 42-year-old Summerfield man has been arrested in connection with an online relationship with a juvenile.

Christopher Crouthamel was being held on $270,000 bond at the Marion County Jail on Volusia County warrants charging him with sexual battery of a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sexual acts and use of an electronic device to seduce a minor for sexual activity.

Crouthamel was taken into custody Thursday night following an investigation by the Edgewater Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. The investigation was initiated Wednesday morning after the recovery of a missing juvenile.

Crouthamel had an on-line relationship with the juvenile which led to Crouthamel traveling over 90 minutes to Edgewater to meet the juvenile.

After the initial investigation, the warrants were issued for Crouthamel and Edgewater Police detectives went to Marion County where he was arrested with the help of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why did Villages-News.com point out car was a Tesla?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident asks why Villages-News.com felt the need to point out a car involved in an accident was a Tesla.

Invisible fences won’t protect dogs from coyotes

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident responds to a previous letter writer offering advice to a Texan who wants a yard with a fence in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Comments prompt clarification about upcoming meeting about sign language and medical appointments

An official with The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a clarification about an upcoming meeting about the availability of sign language interpreters at medical appointments.

Morse family creates jobs and uplifts families in the area

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a recent Letter to the Editor about the Morse family.

Wouldn’t bicyclists be better off on multi-modal paths?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident wonders why bicyclists ride on the roadway with cars rather than on the multi-modal paths.

Photos