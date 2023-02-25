Terry Lee Feight, 60, Oxford, Florida went to be with the Lord on February 9, 2023 at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center in Lady Lake, Florida. Terry was born on August 14, 1962 in Crandon, Wisconsin to his parents Cecil Feight and Joyce (Murray) Feight.

Terry moved with his family to Florida in 1969 from Crandon, Wisconsin. He was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Fruitland Park, Florida prior to his health declining. He loved to laugh and to be with Amber. Terry loved music especially Amazing Grace. When Terry was a child, his family was told by his Doctors that Terry would not make it to his ninth birthday, but Terry showed the Doctors that he was a survivor and lived longer then they originally told his family. He was a fighter and loved life and that was what helped him live a much longer and productive life.

He is survived by his loving wife Amber B. Feight of Oxford, FL; his devoted brothers: James Feight of Altamonte Springs, FL and Gary Feight and his wife Linda of Orlando, FL; Several loving nieces and nephews and a dear friend Sandy Howard.

Terry was preceded in death by his Parents and a Sister-in-Law.

The family will be having a Celebration of Terry’s Life at a later date.