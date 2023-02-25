The Villages needs public access defibrillators

To the Editor:

The events that unfolded recently on a football field caught the attention of the world as a sudden cardiac arrest was witnessed on live national television. Fortunately, there was a well-practiced team of medical professionals to immediately provide care within seconds. A defibrillator was used to deliver an electric shock to the stopped heart, which allowed the restoration of a circulating heartbeat.

The thought used to be that people needed to be trained to use semi-automatic defibrillators (AEDs). That thought has changed! Public Access Defibrillators (PADs) will analyze the heart’s electrical rhythm and deliver a shock if appropriate. Then it will continue to instruct the helpers to begin compressions and other care until paramedics arrive.

CPR and defibrillation must be delivered within minutes of cardiac arrest, typically 10 minutes or less. The longer the wait for a shock to be delivered the less likely the victim will survive! Waiting for First Responders to bring the defibrillator will seldom provide that shock within the time needed to restore a pulse and save a life.

Public Access Defibrillation doesn’t change the purpose of the Neighbors Saving Neighbors AED response program which operates in over 200 neighborhoods and with over 5000 responders. PADs will further provide immediate access to life-saving defibrillation in our public squares and other outdoor gathering places!

I am interested in forming a group of individuals to initiate a public access defibrillator program in The Villages. This must become a community-wide collaborative effort and include multiple organizations!

Public access defibrillation should be expanded in our community, and it will save lives…maybe someone you know or love!

Please email me at [email protected]. I can be reached at (410) 253-7102.

H. Kevin Knussman

NR Paramedic

Retired Maryland Paramedic

Village of Briar Meadow