Saturday, February 25, 2023
Villager facing DUI charge wants incriminating statements tossed from case

By Meta Minton
Denise Lehman Henretta
A Villager facing a drunk driving charge wants potentially incriminating statements suppressed from her criminal case resulting from a minor accident last year.

Denise Lehman Henretta, 59, who lives on Ternberry Drive in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, was involved in the crash at 12:34 p.m. Sept. 8 on Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Henretta was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood where she consented to a blood draw as part of the DUI investigation. Six hours later, after she was released from the medical facility, she provided breath samples that registered .046 and .045 blood alcohol content.

Henretta has hired defense attorney Gail Grossman, who has filed a motion to suppress confession/statements her client made to law enforcement officers.

On the day of her arrest, Henretta initially said she’d gone golfing that morning. She admitted she had a coffee creamer container in her vehicle. She told the deputy the container held a “concoction” she’d made, with a mix of vodka and soda. Henretta referred to the incident as a “wakeup call.” It was determined that Henretta was experiencing high blood pressure and a rapid heart rate, so she was placed into an ambulance and transported to the Brownwood ER.

In her motion, Grossman contends that Henretta was asked questions by law enforcement while she was at the hospital and “under the influence of multiple medications.” Grossman wrote that Henretta was the victim of “steamrolling” and was asked incriminating questions when she was in a vulnerable state.

Henretta remains free on $1,000 bond.

