William Willneff

On February 16, 2023 William (Bill) Willneff passed away at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. His long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease was finally over and he is with the Lord. He was 84 years old just, 15 days short of his 85th birthday.

William is survived by his wife Jeanne Connor Willneff and his sons Michael and wife Alison Hooksett NH, Robert and his wife Karen Port Orange FL, and John Willneff Rocky Top TN. He is also survived by his stepchildren Gary Graham Kailua HI, Kimberly Mears Haverhill MA, and Heidi Graham Williamsburg VA. William leaves behind 11 grandchildren : Scott Willneff, Ashely and Amanda Willneff, Kierian Willneff, Samuel Willneff, Ryan Shawn and Taryan Wood, Dustin and Patrick Mears, Jared Griswold, and Makai Graham. William was predeceased by his parents Roger and Dorothy Willneff, his brother Roger Willneff and his daughter Judith Budlong.

William was born in Boston MA and later moved to Wilmington MA where he attended High School. At age 17 he enlisted in the US Air Force where he proudly served for 3 years. He then moved to Haverhill MA where he was employed in the shoe industry working for Bixby Box Toe for 23 years. After leaving Bixby Box Toe he then embarked on new path as a Restaurateur. He owned and operated several restaurants, the last two Norman’s Restaurant Lafayette Square Haverhill, MA and The White Mountain Restaurant Plaistow, NH.

William was a great family man and loving father and grandfather. Bill enjoyed playing cards and spent many a happy afternoon playing 45’s at the Haverhill Citizens Center and took many trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He was a true animal lover and liked nothing better to feed and pet them, especially dogs.

The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice House and the Parkwood Village Community for all their care and comfort. A Celebration of Life for William will be held in the Spring in Haverhill MA.