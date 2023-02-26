Air Force veteran ordered to get help after terrorizing neighbors in The Villages

An Air Force veteran has been ordered to get help after terrorizing his neighbors in The Villages.

Brian Kissinger, 54, who has been living in the Ashleigh Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove, was sentenced last week in Marion County Court on charges of trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was ordered to get a mental health evaluation and make restitution to his neighbors.

Neighbors previously have detailed Kissinger’s bizarre behavior which included ringing neighborhood doorbells, revving his car’s engine, spray painting the villa road in front of his house and menacing neighbors with threatening, obscene language. Residents had described keeping guns and knives handy as they said they were fearful of Kissinger.

It was a different time for Kissinger in 2012 when the Air Force veteran set a World Aviation Record for “speed over a recognized course” in a tiny experimental aircraft. He built the aircraft himself, using a VW engine. Kissinger, who had twice battled brain cancer, took part in the endeavor to raise money for the Joseph Center in East St. Louis, Ill. which helps homeless veterans. At the time, he called his efforts a “labor of love,” according to local press accounts.

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Mark Hayes, who has looked into Kissinger’s history, said something went terribly wrong, because of the brain cancer. Hayes said he has learned that Kissinger is now receiving the mental health care he obviously needs.