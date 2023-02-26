84 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 26, 2023
type here...

Air Force veteran ordered to get help after terrorizing neighbors in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Brian Kissinger
Brian Kissinger

An Air Force veteran has been ordered to get help after terrorizing his neighbors in The Villages.

Brian Kissinger, 54, who has been living in the Ashleigh Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove, was sentenced last week in Marion County Court on charges of trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was ordered to get a mental health evaluation and make restitution to his neighbors.

Neighbors previously have detailed Kissinger’s bizarre behavior which included ringing neighborhood doorbells, revving his car’s engine, spray painting the villa road in front of his house and menacing neighbors with threatening, obscene language. Residents had described keeping guns and knives handy as they said they were fearful of Kissinger.

It was a different time for Kissinger in 2012 when the Air Force veteran set a World Aviation Record for “speed over a recognized course” in a tiny experimental aircraft. He built the aircraft himself, using a VW engine. Kissinger, who had twice battled brain cancer, took part in the endeavor to raise money for the Joseph Center in East St. Louis, Ill. which helps homeless veterans. At the time, he called his efforts a “labor of love,” according to local press accounts.

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Mark Hayes, who has looked into Kissinger’s history, said something went terribly wrong, because of the brain cancer. Hayes said he has learned that Kissinger is now receiving the mental health care he obviously needs.

Headlines

Villager sentenced after child mentoring goes off track with boy’s mother

Crime
A Villager who volunteered to mentor a local boy has been sentenced in a case after his involvement with the boy’s mother went off track.
Read more

Villager wants wife to come home after second domestic battery arrest

Crime
A Villager wants his wife to come home after her second domestic battery arrest.
Read more

Live Oaks Community Church to host final Seeds of Hope concert

News
The final Seeds of Hope concert of the 2023 campaign featuring the Live Oaks Encore Worship Band will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at Live Oaks Community Church.
Read more

Village of Poinciana resident scores lucky ace

Golf
Bob Murphy of the Village of Poinciana scored a lucky ace at the El Diablo Executive Golf Course. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Read more

More Headlines

The Villages Pops Chorus spring concert to be presented next month

News
The Villages Pops Chorus is back with its spring concert, “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” on March 27 at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake.
Read more

Sexy Seniors and Risky Sex

Health
In Never Too Late: Your Guide to Safer Sex after Sixty, Dr. Shannon Dowler provides adult readers with the latest and greatest “sex ed” using relatable stories, rhymes, and more!
Read more

Villager who hit bicyclists with Mercedes to serve out sentence at women’s facility in Ocala

Crime
A Villager convicted of hitting two bicyclists with her Mercedes and leaving them crumpled on the roadway will serve out her sentence at a women’s prison in Ocala.
Read more

Villager exiled from own home as live-in man friend stays put after brawl

Crime
A Villager remains exiled from her own home a week after a pair of arrests resulting from confrontations with a live-in man friend.
Read more

Thousands attend first day of Strawberry Festival in Brownwood

News
Thousands of people attended Saturday’s opening day of the Strawberry Festival at Brownwood Paddock Square. Villages-News.com's Jordyn Pennington was there.
Read more
Load more
NewsNewsletterCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusiness