The final Seeds of Hope concert of the 2023 campaign featuring the Live Oaks Encore Worship Band will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at Live Oaks Community Church.

The church is located at 12070 County Road 103 in Oxford.

Admission will be nonperishable food items and/or a monetary donation to benefit the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and the Wildwood Food Pantry.

Learn more about Seeds of Hope at https://www.seedsofhope-wildwood.com/