My theory on why Tesla was used in the headline

To the Editor:

Mitchell Sheinbaum wondered why the Villages-News.com mentioned the brand of car (Tesla) involved in a traffic incident with a motorcycle. My guess is the editors let the brand slip through since every other news outlet mentions the Tesla brand when one is involved in a crash or fire.

However, something to think about: Tesla does not advertise. Media outlets survive on advertising. In general, I think the media skews to the negative tone as a way to communicate to Tesla that if they were to advertise, the tone of the coverage would improve.

Maybe some in the media are riffing on the old mob protection racket: “Nice place you got here. It would be a shame if it burned down. Pay me and it won’t burn.” In other words, you want our coverage to change tone? Buy advertising. And that is why Chevy and Ford’s brands usually don’t get mentioned when one is involved in a crash.

So far, Tesla hasn’t seen the need. The brand’s word of mouth is stunningly excellent so the negativity has little-to-no effect. And I find that amusing. Media negativity increasingly looks foolish. Tesla can’t keep up with demand.

Mr. Sheinbaum is to be congratulated for his great powers of observation. For the record, his letter made today’s news.google.com search for keyword “tesla.” I live way out in California. And I have a Model S Plaid. Be well and enjoy your Tesla.

Michael McKown

Lancaster, California