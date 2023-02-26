82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 26, 2023
type here...

Summerfield man nabbed with gun and large cache of drugs

By Staff Report
Willie Gene Dunnavant Jr.
Willie Gene Dunnavant Jr.

A Summerfield man was being held on $47,000 bond after he was nabbed with a gun and a large cache of drugs.

Citrus County Sherif’s Office detectives were investigating the theft of an all terrain vehicle on Wednesday when they spotted the ATV in Dunnellon. Willie Gene Dunnavant Jr., 48, and a woman with a criminal history were traveling in the ATV. The detectives called the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Dunnavant, who has a long criminal history, was found to be in possession of a Walther PPX handgun, 176 grams of methamphetamine, 45.5 grams of crack cocaine, 33 grams of marijuana, 45 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of alprazolam and $1,594 in cash.

He was taken into custody on numerous drug charges as well as a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Morses are capitalists and that’s what it’s all about

A Village of Richmond resident, in a Letter to the Editor, applauds the Morse family’s capitalism.

My theory on why Tesla was used in the headline

A reader all the way from California responds to a Villager who objected to a Villages-News.com headline using the word “Tesla.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cars, golf carts, walkers and bicyclists should all obey the rules

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident contends that cars, golf carts, walkers and bicyclists should all obey the rules.

The Villages needs public access defibrillators

A retired paramedic in the Village of Briar Meadow says an NFL player’s life was saved thanks to a defibrillator. He is calling for expanded access to defibrillators here in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golf course in terrible shape

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that an executive golf course in The Villages is in terrible shape.

Photos