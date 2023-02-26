Summerfield man nabbed with gun and large cache of drugs

A Summerfield man was being held on $47,000 bond after he was nabbed with a gun and a large cache of drugs.

Citrus County Sherif’s Office detectives were investigating the theft of an all terrain vehicle on Wednesday when they spotted the ATV in Dunnellon. Willie Gene Dunnavant Jr., 48, and a woman with a criminal history were traveling in the ATV. The detectives called the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Dunnavant, who has a long criminal history, was found to be in possession of a Walther PPX handgun, 176 grams of methamphetamine, 45.5 grams of crack cocaine, 33 grams of marijuana, 45 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of alprazolam and $1,594 in cash.

He was taken into custody on numerous drug charges as well as a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.