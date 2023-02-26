This will become the most chaotic intersection in The Villages

To the Editor:

Seldom, if ever, do I comment via an editorial; however, the decisions by Wildwood planners warrant it.

The approval of numerous apartment complexes and other homes coupled with the number of businesses (Home Depot) being approved, adjacent to 466A and Powell Rd (462) and further west 466A makes one wonder if there is a logical plan for growth and if prudent long-term decision making is occurring.

It appears that such factors as population density, infrastructure demands, traffic implications, safety, education, and excessive demand on current services are either being ignored, or given inadequate consideration in the approval process for new construction for the sake of generating tax dollars and growth.

Likewise, the review of design considerations of new projects is equally questionable. For example: The units across the street from St. Vincent DePaul church. (Seriously?) A FIVE story apartment complex with one elevator. How many more churches do we need on 462? Prediction: this intersection will be one of the most chaotic intersections in The Villages.

While attracting additional workers to this area has merit, it should not supersede other critical considerations.

You may want to reassess the key factors and implications of your decisions for future projects. Unfortunately, “the die is cast” in this case.

Richard Degus

Village of Collier