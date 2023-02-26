Villager in patio villa still haunted by 97,020 gallon water usage spike

Recent reports of mysterious water usage spikes in The Villages have forced a Villager to dust off a painful memory about a 97,020 gallon spike at her patio villa.

Phyllis Sommerman who lives in the Natchez Villas in the Village of Polo Ridge was in New York in the summer of 2021 when she received a call from The Villages water utility department asking if she’d installed a swimming pool or put down new sod. She had not. She was told there had been a sudden spike in her water usage.

She had a trusted neighbor with a key thoroughly inspect the interior and exterior of her home. Nothing seemed amiss.

Then came the $545 bill for the usage of 97,020 gallons of water for the month. Sommerman was stunned. She knew there had to be mistake. She called the water utility department to explain. She was stunned by the “lack of respect” shown to her.

“I mean, after all, this is The Villages,” she said.

She was told to pay the bill or face a $35 monthly late charge.

The 79-year-old, who bought her villa in 2006, paid the bill, even though she knew she could not possibly have used the massive amount of water. Sommerman, who lives on a tight budget, was troubled, but knew that for her own well being, she could not obsess about the problem.

Her water usage returned to normal after the one-month spike. She had no work done, it simply returned to normal and hasn’t spiked since.

“I put it in folder and tried to set it aside,” she said.

Then she came in contact with William “B.J.” Thompson of the Village of Mallory Square. He appeared earlier this year before the North Sumter Community Utility Dependent District Board. He told the board, which is made of up elected residents of The Villages, he was shocked to receive a bill that showed he had used 26,220 gallons of water at a time when he was up north and the water was shut off. Thompson was told he probably had a “leaky toilet.” Since then, he has been collecting stories of Villagers who have had similar problems – a sudden, unexplained usage spike followed by an equally unexplained sudden return to normalcy.

NSCUDD Director Dan Warren, a resident of the Village of Gilchist has called for an investigation into the problem.