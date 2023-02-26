Villager wants wife to come home after second domestic battery arrest

A Villager wants his wife to come home after her second domestic battery arrest.

A lawyer representing 63-year-old Gail Beth Iosue of the Village of Dunedin hopes to modify a no contact order put in place after her Feb. 6 arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. A hearing on the motion is set for March 14 in Sumter County Court. In the motion, it is stated that Iosue suffers from “several serious medical conditions” and that her husband is her caretaker. The couple has been married since 1979 and he said he does not want to see her prosecuted.

Iosue had been arrested after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.” The Canton, Ohio native was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. She remains free on $2,500 bond.

Deputies had been called to the home on Jan. 18, 2021 and were met in the front yard by Iosue’s husband, who said he had been struck in the face by his wife. He had suffered a small laceration above the right side of his upper lip. He signed a waiver indicating he did not want to see her prosecuted. That battery charge was later dismissed after she completed a court-ordered batterer’s intervention class. She not only completed the 29-hour class, she excelled, according to an evaluator’s report on file in Sumter County Court. During the class, she admitted she had “put her spaghetti bowl in her husband’s face,” prompting him to call law enforcement. She had warned him to curb his behavior or she would make him “wear” the spaghetti.

“My husband called the police only to scare me and did not realize that his calling them would result in my being arrested,” Iosue told the evaluator.

Iosue had been counseled to remember “the negative legal and financial consequences” of the 2021 arrest if she found herself losing control of her anger. The evaluator concluded that, “The prognosis for Mrs. Iosue in being able to better handle her anger is very good.”