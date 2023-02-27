Kathleen O’Hara Geary, 62, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Arlington, Va. passed away February 17, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael Geary; her daughter, Caitlin Jones and son-in-law, Blake Jones of Falls Church; her two grandchildren, Ryann and Brooks Jones; and her sister, Dr. Maureen Padden of Pensacola, FL. She had a long and successful career as President/CEO of Democracy Federal Credit Union (formerly HEW FCU) in Washington, where she started as a junior accountant in 1984. She also served on boards as Chairman of the DC Chapter of the MD & DC Credit Union Association, and as Vice Chairman of the Credit Union Mortgage Association. The family will receive friends and relatives on March 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron St. Alexandria, VA. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.