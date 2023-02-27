79.8 F
The Villages
Monday, February 27, 2023
Kathleen O’Hara Geary 

By Staff Report
Kathleen Geary
Kathleen Geary

Kathleen O’Hara Geary, 62, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Arlington, Va. passed away February 17, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael Geary; her daughter, Caitlin Jones and son-in-law, Blake Jones of Falls Church; her two grandchildren, Ryann and Brooks Jones; and her sister, Dr. Maureen Padden of Pensacola, FL. She had a long and successful career as President/CEO of Democracy Federal Credit Union (formerly HEW FCU) in Washington, where she started as a junior accountant in 1984. She also served on boards as Chairman of the DC Chapter of the MD & DC Credit Union Association, and as Vice Chairman of the Credit Union Mortgage Association. The family will receive friends and relatives on March 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron St. Alexandria, VA. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

