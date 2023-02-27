79.8 F
The Villages
Monday, February 27, 2023
Things are getting out of control on the Historic Side of The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

There needs to be some way to have better regulations on STUFF in people’s front yards. We have some people with all types of ornaments, on top of ornaments!
What happened to nice-trimmed lawns? I happened to see a garage the other day with so much clutter in it you could hardly get into the house.
We have a wonderful area BUT if we don’t keep it up it WON’T stay nice.
I’ve been here seven years and I see mold on houses, trees not trimmed.
Please take care of your property.

Linda Mauldin
Village of Silver Lake

 

