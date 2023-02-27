Village of Monarch Grove woman gets first hole-in-one

Sandy Wolford of the Village of Monarch Grove got her first hole-in-one Feb. 17 on Hole # 8 at the Gray Fox Executive Golf Course.
She was golfing with her women’s group.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Sandy Wolford of the Village of Monarch Grove got her first hole-in-one Feb. 17 on Hole # 8 at the Gray Fox Executive Golf Course.
She was golfing with her women’s group.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.