Monday, February 27, 2023
Villager arrested in road rage incident in roundabout

By Meta Minton
Dean Oury Johnson
A Villager was arrested after an alleged road rage incident in a roundabout.

Dean Oury Johnson, 62, of the Village of Marsh Bend had been driving a black 2012 Hyundai Genesis in the traffic circle at Fenney Way and Warm Springs Avenue on Thursday when a 65-year-old motorist in a gray 2022 Infinity Q50 honked at Johnson because he believed he was driving too fast, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The other driver told police that Johnson stopped his vehicle in the roundabout and got out. Johnson walked to the other man’s car and closed the door on him when he tried to get out, the report said. The man said Johnson “slammed the door into him twice.” Johnson “then backed away and swung his fists” at the other driver. Johnson got back into his car and fled the scene. The other driver called 911.

The officer who arrived on the scene found “smeared hand prints” on the man’s vehicle. The officer contacted Community Watch and found video that led him to Johnson’s home at 2786 Dunham Drive. Johnson initially claimed it had been a verbal argument and he never touched the other man’s car. However, the officer informed Johnson that the surveillance images and evidence told a different story. The Chicago native admitted he had pushed the vehicle’s door into the other man.

Johnson, who purchased his home in The Villages in 2019 for $504,000, was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person 65 or older. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Johnson has frequently stepped to the podium at Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors meetings to complain that he has been overassessed for his home in The Villages.

