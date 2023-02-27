71.4 F
The Villages
Monday, February 27, 2023
Wildwood leaders approve 300 apartment units

By Marv Balousek

Another Wildwood apartment project with up to 300 garden-style, walk-up units is planned north of Huey Street and west of Powell Road.

City commissioners Monday night approved a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for the 21-acre development.

A zoning change to high-density residential from medium density residential and central mixed use added 56 allowed units for a total of 15 units per acre.

Owned by Kurt Freiter, Joan Ward, Cheryl Ann Runyon and Mary Lou Watson, the property includes one T-shaped parcel next to Powell Road and eight smaller parcels behind it.

The project would mean 91 more students at Wildwood schools and add 165 peak-hour evening vehicle trips. Water and sewer mains are nearby. No wetlands or surface waters are on the property.

The Southern Waters Capital project is north of $110-million mixed-use development proposed two years ago by Blount Development Group.

Planned on 36 acres that once were part of a Wildwood ranch, the Blount project would be north of County Road 44A west of Powell Road and was expected to include independent living apartments and medical office buildings.

