Circle K clerk accused of stealing lottery tickets and splitting winnings with friend

By Staff Report
A Circle K clerk has been accused of stealing Florida Lottery tickets and splitting the winnings with a friend.

Savannah Rae Bowman, 19, of Belleview, was working at the Circle K on SE Hwy. 42 in Weirsdale, when she took nearly $1,000 in scratch-off lottery tickets and gave them to 39-year-old Alissa Mae Dees of Weirsdale, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

In October, Bowman and Dees were caught on Circle K surveillance selecting the tickets for lottery games including Gold Rush. Bowman handed Dees the tickets for “little or no money.” Dees would collect her winnings and give some of the money back to Bowman.

In an interview with law enforcement, Bowman said she thought Dees was being “generous.” In a separate interview, Dees insisted she had paid for the tickets.

Bowman was arrested Monday on a charge of grand retail theft. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Dees was  arrested last week on a charge of theft. She was booked at the jail and released on her own recognizance.

